China to revise indoor air quality standard

The National Health Commission (NHC) has initiated a revision of China's current indoor air quality standard, said its official website Friday.



The revision work should be health-oriented, problem-driven and evidence-based, in order to achieve a better risk control of public health, said Wang Hesheng, NHC deputy director, at the launch meeting of the revision on Thursday.



The Indoor Air Quality Standard is a crucial parameter for health and the environment.



Released in 2002, the current standard stipulates the level of major health-related factors and technical measuring methods regarding indoor air quality.

