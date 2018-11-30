Argentina hopes G20 summit leads to consensus on trade, climate change: FM

Argentina hopes to see consensus on trade and global warming at the Group of 20 (G20
) Summit starting Friday in Buenos Aires, Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said Thursday.
"This G20 summit in Buenos Aires will be a huge opportunity for the leading powers to sit at the same table to discuss current global issues and future challenges facing the world," Faurie said in an interview with local radio station Mitre.
"In a difficult situation of tension in a world in the midst of transition, in which the international system is redefining itself, consensus is not always easy to achieve," he added.
"The key consists of uniting views from different countries to find points in common and in that way jointly identify concrete public policies that can be applied in a coordinated manner," said Faurie.
"As a developing country, we know we are particularly affected by the global situation, so we encourage global coordination so that the interests of all are protected, leaving no one behind," he said.
The summit will gather leaders of the world's major developed and emerging economies for discussions on global governance. The South American host has outlined three priority areas for its G20 agenda: "the future of work," "infrastructure for development" and "a sustainable food future."
The G20 members represent 85 percent of global GDP, two-thirds of the world's population, and 75 percent of international trade.