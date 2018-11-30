Quotable quotes of Xi at previous G20 summits

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Buenos Aires Thursday night to attend the 13th Group of 20 (G20
) summit and pay a state visit to Argentina.
The following is a selection of Xi's remarks at previous G20 summits.July 2017, Hamburg, Germany:
"As the world's major economies, we should and must lead the way, support the multilateral trading system, observe the jointly established rules and, through consultation, seek all-win solutions to common challenges we face."
"In the wake of the global financial crisis, the G20 has done a lot to improve macroeconomic policy coordination, reform international financial institutions, tighten international financial regulation and combat tax avoidance, thus ensuring financial market stability and recovery. We should build on these achievements. In particular, we should strengthen coordination of macroeconomic policies, forestall risks in financial markets and develop financial inclusion and green finance to make the financial sector truly drive the development of the real economy."September 2016, Hangzhou, China:
G20 members should strengthen their coordination in macroeconomic policies, jointly promote growth and safeguard financial stability.
G20 members should innovate their growth patterns and explore new growth engines.
G20 members should improve global economic governance and mechanism guarantee as well.
G20 members should build an open world economy and continue to promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment.
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development should be realized to promote inclusive growth.November 2015, Antalya, Turkey:
"We should reject protectionism and uphold and strengthen the multilateral trading regime in order to provide sufficient space for the development of different countries."
The G20 should work to maintain a stable economic growth in the short term, while seeking to inject new impetus into the world economy in the long term.November 2014, Brisbane, Australia:
G20 economies should innovate their economic development patterns. More vitality should be brought into the economy through structural reforms in finance, investment, trade and other fields.
G20 members should build an open global economy and make concerted efforts in resisting trade and investment protectionism and safeguarding multilateral trade systems.
G20 members should improve global economic governance to strive for a fair, just, inclusive and orderly international financial system.September 2013, St. Petersburg, Russia:
G20 members have a minimum duty of keeping their own house in order and also need to build a closer partnership to shore up the world economy.
G20 members should jointly maintain and promote the openness of the world economy and oppose all forms of trade protectionism.
G20 members should bolster a free, open and non-discriminatory multilateral trade system and try to improve global investment rules.