G20 host city to rake in 5.5 mln USD in hotel revenue

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/30





The agency said the figure was based on arrivals, as some 10,000 people, ranging from government officials to security teams and journalists, are expected to visit Buenos Aires for the two-day summit.



Hotels in the city, where security is visibly beefed up for the event, are bustling with visiting delegations.



What's more, in the lead-up to the summit, a series of preparatory meetings brought visitors to other cities in the country, too. This would allow the Argentine cities to share the benefits of hosting an additional 14,000 visitors.

