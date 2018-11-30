Reed flowers in China's Hangzhou enter best viewing period

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/30 22:31:21

A visitor poses for photos with reed flowers in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 30, 2018. Reed flowers in the Xixi National Wetland Park entered the best viewing period recently. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
