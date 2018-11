People have their faces painted during an AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day under the theme of "Know your status" in Kolkata, India on Nov. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A girl has her face painted during an AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day under the theme of "Know your status" in Kolkata, India on Nov. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)