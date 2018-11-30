China Town in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2018 shows a Paifang, or traditional Chinese-style carved-stone arch set in China Town of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina. The China Town in Buenos Aires began to take its shape in 1980s. With decorated streets of Chinese characteristics, the China Town attracts many tourists. (Xinhua/Gao Chunyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2018 shows a Chinese-Spanish bilingual road sign, in China Town of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina. (Xinhua/Martin Zabala)

A customer buys products in China Town of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, Nov. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Martin Zabala)