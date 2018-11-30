US should be more confident in welcoming foreign contributions, shunning away from zero-sum mentality: FM

China said on Friday that it hoped the US, as the world's leading power, would be more confident in welcoming enterprises, media, think tanks and students from other countries including China.This will promote mutual understanding in the US and other countries and accelerate cooperation for mutual benefit, said Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs , at a routine press conference Friday afternoon.The remarks were made after Hoover Institute of Stanford University released a report Thursday titled Chinese Influence & American Interests: Promoting Constructive Vigilance. The report claimed that China tries to influence US think tanks, universities, media and government institutions at different levels.Instead of responding directly to the report, Geng said that China opened its door to the world through reform and opening-up 40 years ago. China has since seen enterprises, media, think tanks and students from foreign countries, including the US, come to China not only to witness the country's reform and opening-up process but also to contribute to China's development."In China, we often say we have 'Four Matters of Confidence,' we hope the US can have its own version of 'Four Matters of Confidence,'"Geng said. In China, the "Four Confidence" refers to confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics.