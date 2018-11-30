BRICS leaders declare common stand on WTO reform

Leaders of the emerging economies' bloc BRICS declared their common stand on the reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) here on Friday.
A communique was issued after an informal meeting of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20
) summit.
The leaders agreed to safeguard the core values and basic principles of the WTO, and that the WTO should embody the interests of all members, developing members in particular, according to the communique.