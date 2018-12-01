Trump, Abe discuss DPRK, trade in talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday met in Buenos Aires of Argentina with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the situation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and bilateral trade.
According to a statement issued by White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders, Trump and Abe met on the margins of the Group of 20 (G20
) summit, when they "reviewed recent developments in North Korea
" and discussed how best to work with the international community, including South Korea, to maintain pressure until the DPRK implements its commitment to denuclearize.
The two leaders also discussed progress in the two countries' cooperation on advancing a free and open region, as well as next steps to implement their shared resolve to expand collaboration in areas such as energy and infrastructure.
They exchanged ideas on trade and the shared effort to deepen their economic relationship, including through pending negotiations aimed at concluding a bilateral trade agreement, the statement read.
Before their bilateral meeting began, Trump told the media that the U.S.-Japanese deficit is "coming down."
However, when asked about Trump's comment that he is planning a trip to Japan, an anonymous White House official told the media that "the president intends to make a trip to Japan next year. We have nothing else to announce."
Japan was set to hold the G20 summit next year.
Later on the same day, Trump, Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting summit, the first ever of its kind, according to the White House.