Chinese firm offers scholarships to under-privileged learners in rural Kenya

Chinese tiles manufacturing firm, Twyford Ceramics Limited on Friday awarded 35 young learners from semi-arid Kajiado County located about 60 kilometers south east of the capital, Nairobi with scholarships to enable them to complete their studies amid financial constraints in their families.



Guo Ce, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese embassy in Kenya, senior executives from Twyford Ceramics Limited's local subsidiary, KEDA (Kenya) Ceramics Co Ltd and elected leaders attended the award ceremony for the scholarships.



The envoy noted that the tiles manufacturing firm has been at the forefront of transforming livelihoods in rural Kenya through financing roads repair, drilling of wells and scholarships for needy students.



Guo said that KEDA has promoted job creation and technology transfer in Kenya alongside friendship with local people through its robust corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.



"Chinese government always request Chinese overseas companies to abide by local law, shoulder their CSR and contribute to local people," said Guo.



KEDA Ceramics Co Limited in 2017 launched its flagship Maisha Bora (healthy life) scholarship award that focus on extending financial support to young learners from under-privileged backgrounds and enable them complete their studies without hitches.



The scholarships target students enrolled in primary and secondary schools as well as mid-level colleges and universities from communities near KEDA ceramics manufacturing plant.



Li Ruiqin, managing director, KEDA ceramics Ltd said the scholarships have eased financial burden on parents from the semi-arid Kajiado County struggling to educate their children.



He said the tiles manufacturing firm will continue to support children and youth from nomadic communities to pursue life-long learning that is key to make them employable and self-reliant.



Elected leaders from Kajiado County lauded KEDA Ceramics Ltd.' s contribution to alleviating illiteracy among children and youth through support for their tuition fees.



Francis Kaesha, minority leader in Kajiado county assembly said that KEDA Ceramic's scholarship fund has inspired the young generation from nomadic communities to pursue formal education with zeal.



"I'm optimistic that this noble gesture from KEDA ceramics Ltd will be sustained to enable children from poor backgrounds access education up to desired levels," said Kaesha.

