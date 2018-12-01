Morocco, Bulgaria vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani and his visiting Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov pledged on Friday to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.



The pledge was made during a bilateral meeting in the capital Rabat that saw participation of ministers from both countries.



El Othmani stressed that the visit of the Bulgarian prime minister will foster cooperation between the two countries, adding that the next meeting of the joint committee between the two countries will provide an opportunity to institutionalize bilateral relations by setting up a permanent consultation mechanism with Bulgarian representations at the EU.



The meetings with the Moroccan officials have been successful and will give strong impetus to bilateral cooperation, especially in the fight against terrorism and illegal immigration, said Borissov at a press briefing following the meeting.



Borissov hailed the considerable growth in economic cooperation, noting that trade between the two countries increased 30 percent in 2017 to 250 million euros (282.7 million US dollars).

