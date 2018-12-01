Walls of E China dwellings decorated with traditional farmer paintings

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2018 shows a wall painting about garbage recycling in Liuhe District, Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. The walls of local dwellings in Liuhe District of the city are decorated with traditional farmer paintings. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2018 shows a wall painting in Liuhe District, Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Residents pass by a wall painting in Liuhe District, Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province on Nov. 30, 2018.

A wall painter draws on a wall in Liuhe District, Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province on Nov. 30, 2018.

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2018 shows the local dwellings with wall paintings in Liuhe District, Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Farmer painter Wang Jinfeng (R) discusses with a wall painter in Liuhe District, Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province on Nov. 30, 2018.