Tangerines harvested in Xinhui, S China's Guangdong

A worker dries tangerine peels in Xinhui District of Jiangmen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2018. Tangerines have entered harvest season in Xinhui, where the planting area of the fruit has reached 85,000 Mu (about 5,670 hectares) in 2018. Altogether 100 plus kinds of tangerine peel products are sold here. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Workers peel off tangerines in Xinhui District of Jiangmen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2018.

A worker carries harvested tangerines in Xinhui District of Jiangmen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2018.

A worker puts tangerine peels on bamboo filter in Xinhui District of Jiangmen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2018.

Workers harvest tangerines in Xinhui District of Jiangmen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2018.

A worker harvests tangerines in Xinhui District of Jiangmen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2018.