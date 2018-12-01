39th Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower Show kicks off in Pakistan

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2018 shows the Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flowers Show in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan. The 39th Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower Show kicked off on Friday in Islamabad. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

People visit the Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flowers Show in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Nov. 30, 2018. The 39th Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower Show kicked off on Friday in Islamabad. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

