Chinese lanterns presented at Lantern Festival in Gaillac, France

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2018 shows giant lanterns during the Lantern Festival of Gaillac in Gaillac, France. The 2nd Lantern Festival of Gaillac will open to the public from Dec. 1, 2018 to Feb. 6, 2019, during which 42 sets of Chinese lanterns from Zigong City of southwest China's Sichuan Province are presented to visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

