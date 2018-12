Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th R, front row) and his wife Peng Liyuan (3rd R, front row) pose for group photos with foreign leaders and their spouses in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. Xi Jinping arrived here Thursday night to attend the 13th Group of 20 (G20) summit and pay a state visit to Argentina. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)