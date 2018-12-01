Fighter jets take off for air combat training

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off for a combat training exercise on the early morning of November 21, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jingwen and Liu Shurui)





A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off for a combat training exercise on the early morning of November 21, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jingwen and Liu Shurui)

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off as other fighter jets sit on the flightline during a combat training exercise on the early morning of November 21, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jingwen and Liu Shurui)

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off as other fighter jets sit on the flightline during a combat training exercise on the early morning of November 21, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jingwen and Liu Shurui)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff for a combat training exercise on the early morning of November 21, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jingwen and Liu Shurui)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff for a combat training exercise on the early morning of November 21, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jingwen and Liu Shurui)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff for a combat training exercise on the early morning of November 21, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jingwen and Liu Shurui)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff for a combat training exercise on the early morning of November 21, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jingwen and Liu Shurui)