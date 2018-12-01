Flash floods hit western Indonesia, 3 injured, 2 missing

Rescuers on Saturday continued to search for one baby and an 11-year-old girl who had gone missing after flash floods hit North Sumatra province, leaving three people injured.



The disaster struck Gunung Baringin Village of Tapanuli Selatan district, sweeping away a house with five people inside, said Agus Wibisono, a senior rescuer at the province.



"Our people are carrying out searching the several missing persons today (Saturday)," he told Xinhua over phone from the province.



He added that weak telecommunications access is hampering the rescuers coordinating their efforts.



Days of heavy downpours were blamed for the natural disaster, according to the rescuer.



Indonesia is frequently hit by flash floods, floods and landslides during heavy rains.

