Honduras sets new record for world's largest cup of coffee

Honduras set a new Guinness record on Friday by making the world's largest cup of coffee, at 18,000 liters, the Honduran Institute of Coffee said.



The record had previously been held by the United Kingdom with a 13,200 liter cup presented in December 2012.



In Honduras' gigantic cup, made of steel and with a two-inch layer of expanded polystyrene insulation, 15,730 liters of water and 2,270 liters of coffee essence were poured.



The cup has an exterior iron cylinder with a white finish that gives it a ceramic look. It was made in the community of San Sebastian in the western territory of Lempira.



Honduras is the fifth largest producer of coffee in the world.

