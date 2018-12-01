Two thirds of Taiwanese dissatisfied with Tsai's performance: poll

Over two-thirds of Taiwanese people were dissatisfied with the performance of the island's leader, a recent poll showed, and the level of distrust also reached a new high.



About 67.9 percent of 1,069 respondents were dissatisfied with the administrative performance of Tsai Ing-wen, the island's current leader, the largest percentage since she took office in 2016, according to a poll conducted after Taiwan's local elections by an online news outlet.



Only 20.9 percent of respondents said they were satisfied, 4.6 percentage points lower compared with October.



Meanwhile, 58.9 percent of respondents said they did not trust Tsai as a leader, beating the previous poll by 0.1 percentage point, while less than a quarter said they did trust her.



The poll also pointed out that 80 percent of respondents said the overall economic situation of Taiwan is "not good."



Tsai announced her resignation as the chair of the Democratic Progressive Party due to her party's lackluster performance in local elections.

