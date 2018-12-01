Strong cold front to chill north China

A strong cold front sweeping most parts of north China will bring low temperatures and strong winds in the coming three days, the national observatory forecast Saturday.
Affected by the cold front, temperature in most parts of northern provinces will fall between six and eight degrees Celsius, with some areas in Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region, Gansu Province, and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region expecting a temperature plunge of about 14 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.
Snow or sleet will hit parts of Xinjiang, Gansu, Tibet, and Sichuan on Saturday and Sunday, and snowstorms are expected in some regions in Xinjiang, the NMC said.
The observatory warned that the adverse weather might disrupt transportation systems while impacting agriculture and husbandry sectors. However, the cold front will help disperse the air pollution in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
The NMC also forecast heavy rains for regions south of the Yangtze and Huaihe rivers on Sunday and Monday, saying some of these regions will see rainstorms.