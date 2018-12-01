Cambodia arrests 14,488 drug suspects in 11 months

Cambodian authorities had arrested 14,488 illicit drug suspects in 7,229 cases during the first eleven months of 2018, said an Interior Ministry's anti-drug department report on Saturday.



Some 8,222 suspects were involved in drug trafficking and 6,266 were related to drug use, the report said, adding that 242 of them are foreigners in 18 nationalities.



The report said that over 524 kilos of drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills and ketamine, were confiscated from the suspects during the January-November period this year.



In the entirety of 2017, the Southeast Asian country caught 17,795 drug suspects in 8,173 cases, seizing nearly 300 kilos of illicit drugs.



Cambodia has no death sentence for illicit drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drug will be imprisoned for life.

