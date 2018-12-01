China approves UBS to gain control of securities JV

China's securities regulator has approved UBS AG's plan to gain a majority stake in its mainland securities joint venture (JV).



This made UBS AG the first global financial institution to take advantage of the new rules China put in place in May to further open up its financial market.



UBS AG will raise its stake in the UBS Securities Co. to 51 percent, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its website. UBS AG currently holds 24.99 percent of the JV.



"This will be the first foreign-controlled brokerage approved by the CSRC since the rules on foreign investment in brokerages were implemented," the commission said.



China unveiled an array of measures this year to expand market access for foreign investors, including allowing foreign firms' 51-percent ownership of their brokerage ventures, up from the previous 49 percent.

