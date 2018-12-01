"Crazy Rich Asians" makes debut on Chinese mainland

Warner Bros. film "Crazy Rich Asians" hit the screens on the Chinese mainland starting Friday.



Featuring a nearly all Asian cast, the Asian-centric film topped the box office in North America for three consecutive weeks in August, making it the highest grossing Hollywood romantic comedy in nearly a decade.



The film was based on Kevin Kwan's novel of the same name and directed by Chinese American filmmaker Jon M. Chu.



The core elements of the film are love, family and the understanding of one's own worth, said Chu, adding that he hoped to pay tribute to his Chinese family and parents with the film.

