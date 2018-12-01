Indian defence minister okays procurement of equipment worth 451 mln USD

Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday granted approval for the acquisition of defense equipment worth 30 billion Indian Rupees (around 451 million US dollars), including indigenous BrahMos missiles for two Indian Navy ships to be built in Russia, said defense sources.



The indigenously designed BrahMos missile is a tested and proven supersonic cruise missile and will form the primary weapon on board these ships.



A defence acquisition council (DAC) meeting chaired by Sitharaman also approved the procurement of armoured recovery vehicles (ARVs) for the Indian Army's main battle tank Arjun. The ARVs are designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

