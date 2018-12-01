China has 325 mln motor vehicles

China had 325 million motor vehicles and 407 million licensed drivers as of early December, the Ministry of Public Security
said Saturday.
The data showed increases of 15.56 million and 22.36 million from those numbers at the end of last year, respectively.
In the meantime, the number of private cars increased fast. There are now more than 40 motor vehicles owned by every 100 families.
A total of 61 cities in China have over 1 million motor vehicles each, while eight cities each have more than 3 million motor vehicles each, according to the ministry.