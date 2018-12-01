Myanmar, Chinese medical teams provide free eye surgery for patients in northern region

Medical teams of Myanmar and China Saturday began launching free eye surgery to 200 patients in Myanmar's Mandalay region on Saturday.



It is the fifth time for conducting such eye surgery, bringing the number of Myanmar patients treated by free cataract surgery under this program to over 1,000, Wan Lijun, chairman of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, told the event.



The free eye surgery program is one of the fruitful results of the bilateral cooperation in the previous projects like China-Myanmar economic corridor which was recently agreed to cooperate in practically pushing some major projects of the construction, Wang Zongying, Chinese Consulate-General in Mandalay, said.



He also vowed to continue further cooperation with Mandalay regional government for the development of the local people in the region.



Under the brightness journey program, a medical team from China's Kunming has conducted free cataract surgery in cooperation with local medical team at the Jivitadana Sangha hospital in Mandalay.

