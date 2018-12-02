Trump to attend state funeral of former President George H.W. Bush: White House

The White House said Saturday morning that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend a state funeral for the former president George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in central Washington D.C.



Bush, the 41st president of the United States, passed away at 10:10 p.m. local time (1610 GMT) on Friday at the age of 94.



Trump, the 45th US president, will designate Wednesday, Dec. 5 as a national day of mourning for the former president, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.



"A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors," said the statement.



Trump was scheduled to speak by phone Saturday with George W. Bush, son of George H.W. Bush and the 43rd president of the United States, to "offer his condolences on behalf of himself, the first lady, and the entire country," said the statement.



"Melania and I join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President H.W. Bush," Trump said in an earlier statement issued overnight, hours after the former president's death.



George H.W. Bush, born on June 12, 1924 in US state of Massachusetts, was elected US president in 1988 as the successor to Ronald Reagan. He served as head of the US Liaison Office in China between 1974 and 1975.

