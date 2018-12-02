Macron addresses press conference during 13th G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina





French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a press conference during the 13th summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 1, 2018. The 13th G20 summit concluded here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a press conference during the 13th summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 1, 2018. The 13th G20 summit concluded here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a press conference during the 13th summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 1, 2018. The 13th G20 summit concluded here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)