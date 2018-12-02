Santa on Motorcycle attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts in Poland





A motorcade with motorcyclists dressed as Santa Claus is seen in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec. 1, 2018. Every year Santa on Motorcycle attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts dressed as Santa Claus around the country to visit children's hospitals to distribute Christmas presents. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A man rides his motorcycle with nativity figures in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec. 1, 2018. Every year Santa on Motorcycle attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts dressed as Santa Claus around the country to visit children's hospitals to distribute Christmas presents. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A man rides a decorated motorcycle in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec. 1, 2018. Every year Santa on Motorcycle attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts dressed as Santa Claus around the country to visit children's hospitals to distribute Christmas presents. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A decorated moped is seen in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec. 1, 2018. Every year Santa on Motorcycle attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts dressed as Santa Claus around the country to visit children's hospitals to distribute Christmas presents. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)