Lopez Obrador sworn in as Mexican president





Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech during the inauguration in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Dec. 1, 2018. The inauguration of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (C-L) shakes hands with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (C-R) in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Dec. 1, 2018. The inauguration of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (C) poses for a group photo with supporters in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Dec. 1, 2018. The inauguration of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)