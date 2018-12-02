China, US "can and should" ensure success of their relations -- Chinese FM

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed here Saturday that China and the United States "can and should" ensure the success of their relations, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



Speaking at a press briefing on the Xi-Trump meeting concluded earlier in the day, Wang said that the two countries shoulder increasing responsibilities for world peace and stability, and they have more common interests than differences.

