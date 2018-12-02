China's Hainan raises annual tax-free shopping quota to 30,000 yuan





Tourists visit an international duty free mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 1, 2018. Effective on Saturday, China's Hainan Province raised its annual tax-free shopping quota to 30,000 yuan (about 4,300 U.S. dollars) per year from the current 16,000 yuan for travelers, without limit on the number of purchases, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and China's customs and taxation authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Gaunyu)

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2018 by a drone shows an international duty free mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Effective on Saturday, China's Hainan Province raised its annual tax-free shopping quota to 30,000 yuan (about 4,300 U.S. dollars) per year from the current 16,000 yuan for travelers, without limit on the number of purchases, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and China's customs and taxation authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Gaunyu)

Tourists visit an international duty free mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 1, 2018. Effective on Saturday, China's Hainan Province raised its annual tax-free shopping quota to 30,000 yuan (about 4,300 U.S. dollars) per year from the current 16,000 yuan for travelers, without limit on the number of purchases, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and China's customs and taxation authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Gaunyu)