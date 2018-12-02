Int'l camel cultural festival held in north China's Inner Mongolia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/2 12:16:17

Herdsmen riding camels enter the venue of an international camel cultural festival held in Wulatehou Banner, Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2018. The three-day festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)


 

A participant takes part in an arrow-shooting competition on camel during an international camel cultural festival held in Wulatehou Banner, Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2018. The three-day festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)


 

A family pull camels to take part in a beauty contest during an international camel cultural festival held in Wulatehou Banner, Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2018. The three-day festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)


 

Participants take part in a race during an international camel cultural festival held in Wulatehou Banner, Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2018. The three-day festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)


 

