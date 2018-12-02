Int'l camel cultural festival held in north China's Inner Mongolia





Herdsmen riding camels enter the venue of an international camel cultural festival held in Wulatehou Banner, Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2018. The three-day festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

A participant takes part in an arrow-shooting competition on camel during an international camel cultural festival held in Wulatehou Banner, Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2018. The three-day festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

A family pull camels to take part in a beauty contest during an international camel cultural festival held in Wulatehou Banner, Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2018. The three-day festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

Participants take part in a race during an international camel cultural festival held in Wulatehou Banner, Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2018. The three-day festival opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)