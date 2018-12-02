Light decorations blanket Vancouver's botanical garden as "Festival of Lights" returns

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/2 12:20:14

A visitor takes photos to light decorations at the VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 30, 2018. Over a million lights blanketed over 15 acres of Vancouver's VanDusen Botanical Garden as the "Festival of Lights" returned for its 34th year. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

Posted in: WORLD
