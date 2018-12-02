Holiday season celebrations kick off in Lithuania





A girl cheers as the main Christmas tree is lit up on Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Dec. 1, 2018. The annual lighting of the Vilnius' Christmas tree at Cathedral Square was held on Saturday, officially kicking off the holiday season celebrations in Vilnius. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

The main Christmas tree is lit up on Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Dec. 1, 2018. The annual lighting of the Vilnius' Christmas tree at Cathedral Square was held on Saturday, officially kicking off the holiday season celebrations in Vilnius. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

