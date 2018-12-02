Farewell photos that say a thousand words





Shi Mengyao and her grandfather, Shi Lianqi. (Photo provided by Shi Mengyao)

"I knew grandpa would be gone someday, so I decided to record each and every moment I spent with him," said Shi Mengyao, 29.For seven years, Shi took over 200 pictures of her and her grandfather, Shi Lianqi, until he died in early 2017.Shi Mengyao went to live with her grandparents in Fushun, in northeast China's Liaoning Province when she was four years old. Her grandmother died when she was eleven."The image of my grandma began to fade from my memory," she said.She began to study in the provincial capital city of Shenyang at the age of 12 and now works as a police officer there."I suddenly noticed that grandpa had gotten a lot older and he was moving slower and slower," she said. "I had an impulse to take a photo with him."Her photos record fragments of her grandfather's life, in health and in sickness.A black and white picture records a silent moment when Shi trimmed the old man's toenails. He told her that his feet hurt, and she soon realized that he had an ingrown nail.

Shi Mengyao took the photos by herself with a tripod. (Photo provided by Shi Mengyao)

"Whenever I went back, I helped him wash his feet and trim his nails, just as he did for me when I was small," Shi said.Shi Lianqi was a headmaster of a secondary school. In Shi Mengyao's eyes, he was a stylish grandfather who usually wore white shirts, vests and a flat cap. He would laugh loudly if someone said he was handsome.Shi will publish her photos in late December."I hope that my future children will know that there was an important old man who has left behind remarkable memories," she said.