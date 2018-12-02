China encourages US, DPRK to advance denuclearization on Korean Peninsula -- Chinese FM

Wang made the remarks when giving a briefing on the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump earlier in the day after the Group of 20 summit in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.



During the meeting, Xi expressed China's support to another summit between the United States and the DPRK.



China encourages the United States and the DPRK to work towards the same goal, take care of each others' legitimate concerns and advance denuclearization and the establishment of a peace mechanism on the peninsula in parallel, Xi said.



Trump has expressed the United States' appreciation of the positive role that China has played and expressed that the United States will continue coordination and cooperation with the Chinese side, Wang said.

