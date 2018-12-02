China, US halt trade dispute to give way for more talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec 1, 2018. President Xi attended a working dinner with President Trump in Buenos Aires on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

China and the US announced a temporary halt to their trade dispute, a decision which experts said "marks the beginning of a new round of trade talks" between the two largest economies.The temporary suspension of the trade disputes was disclosed just hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina, their first meeting since the trade dispute erupted this year.The US will leave tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods at 10 percent, instead of raising it to 25 percent on January 1, and both sides will step up negotiations on eliminating the 10 percent tariff, Wang Shouwen, vice minister of commerce, disclosed on Sunday.In the negotiations, China will agree to purchase a very “substantial," yet not still agreed upon, number of products, including agricultural, energy and industrial products from the US to reduce the two countries' trade imbalance, according to a statement released by the White House on Saturday.The two countries will also immediately begin negotiations on issues like intellectual property protection and non-tariff barriers which the two countries hope to complete within the next three months. If the countries are unable to reach an agreement before that time, the US might again raise the 10 percent tariffs to 25 percent, the White House statement said.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also disclosed on Sunday that the Chinese and US leaders agreed to continue close contact through visits, meetings, phone calls and mail.Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said the results of the negotiations are not the best results, but are “acceptable to both countries.""It's not easy to reach such a consensus with Trump's hawkish attitude," Bai told the Global Times on Sunday.He also said that completely scrapping the trade tariffs the US imposed on China will need "many more rounds of talks" between the two countries, and the results are hard to predict.Global Times