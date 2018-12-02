Annual Tour of High Heels or stiletto race held in the Philippines

People show their high heels before the start of the "Tour de Takong" (Tour of High Heels) in Marikina City, the Philippines, Dec. 1, 2018. Residents took part in the annual Tour of High Heels or stiletto race in celebration of the Shoe Festival in Marikina City, which is also known as the "shoe capital" of the Philippines. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People wearing high heels run during the "Tour de Takong" (Tour of High Heels) in Marikina City, the Philippines, Dec. 1, 2018. Residents took part in the annual Tour of High Heels or stiletto race in celebration of the Shoe Festival in Marikina City, which is also known as the "shoe capital" of the Philippines. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People wearing high heels wait for the start of the "Tour de Takong" (Tour of High Heels) in Marikina City, the Philippines, Dec. 1, 2018. Residents took part in the annual Tour of High Heels or stiletto race in celebration of the Shoe Festival in Marikina City, which is also known as the "shoe capital" of the Philippines. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A resident wears colorful stiletto shoes during the "Tour de Takong" (Tour of High Heels) in Marikina City, the Philippines, Dec. 1, 2018. Residents took part in the annual Tour of High Heels or stiletto race in celebration of the Shoe Festival in Marikina City, which is also known as the "shoe capital" of the Philippines. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)