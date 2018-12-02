Learning Chinese

Chat attack

Morning rush hour



早高峰



(zǎo ɡāofēnɡ)

A: There is nothing more painful in the world than having to get up early to go to work on a cold day.



世界上最大的痛苦莫过于大冷天要早早起床出门上班。



(shì jiè shànɡ zuìdà de tònɡkǔ mòɡuò yú dà lěnɡtiān yào zǎozǎo qǐchuánɡ chūmén shànɡbān.)

B: Haha, I don't like getting up early either. But after I saw all those people at the subway station heading to work like me, I felt much better.



哈哈,我也不想早起,可是去地铁站看到那么多去上班的人都跟我一样,我就不觉得痛苦啦。



(hāha, wǒ yě bù xiǎnɡ zǎoqǐ, kěshì qù dìtiě zhàn kàndào nà me duō qù shànɡbān de rén dōu ɡēn wǒ yīyànɡ, wǒ jiù bù juédé tònɡkǔ la.)

A: You're really optimistic. I just find the subway annoyingly crowded. Taking the bus may lead to getting stuck in traffic. Morning rush hour is nothing to joke about.



你可真是乐观,我只觉得地铁站那么多人,挤得让我更心烦,坐公交吧又可能遭遇堵车,早高峰可真不是说着玩的。



(nǐ kě zhēnshì lèɡuān, wǒ zhǐ juédé dìtiě zhàn nà me duō rén, jǐde rànɡwǒ ɡènɡ xīnfán, zuò ɡōnɡjiāo ba yòu kě nénɡ zāoyù dǔchē, zǎo ɡāo fēnɡ kě zhēn bùshi shuō zhe wán de.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





