Happy birthday:



Money matters should be a major priority for you today. Some major opportunities are heading your way, but you won't be able to capitalize on them if you don't have a strong financial foundation to stand on. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 9, 12, 18.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



All in all, the numerous changes that are taking place right now will work out in your favor. This will be the perfect time to try something new and exciting so feel free to be creative. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Financial investments will have a huge impact on your future. Carry out research with a focus on building a great retirement portfolio. Education and self-improvement will prove very fruitful down the line. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You don't need to spend a great deal to please or impress someone. Your charming and personable nature is really all you need to win someone to your side. An opportunity to turn a hobby into something more is on the horizon. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Tread carefully when dealing with those who promise you the moon. Unless you get it in writing, take their statements with a grain of salt. A close friend may be in need of a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The next few days will be the perfect time to get out and explore. Short trips are sure to prove extremely interesting. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Cooperation will be next to impossible today, so it might be for the best if you go it alone. Your financial luck is on the rise. This is a great time to look into real estate investments. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Savor every moment of free time you have today, because you will become extremely busy starting tomorrow. Having fun with family should be a major priority as you won't have much time to spend with them once things get going. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Someone close to you may not be willing to compromise on an issue. Instead of butting heads, the best choice may be to agree to disagree. The universe will be on your side when it comes to creative activities. So let your artistic side out. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Your busy schedule means you will have to pick and choose your activities today. If you try and spread yourself too thin, it may end in disaster. Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to new business ventures ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Your interests will allow you to recognize a moneymaking opportunity. Someone you work with will find your creative insight extremely valuable. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Focus your energies today on setting the stage for bigger and better opportunities down the line. Your ability to get things done will demonstrate to others your capabilities and willingness to embrace responsibility. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Feel free to speak your mind today. If you share your ideas with others, someone is sure to find your thoughts of value. Make sure to take the time to focus on home and family. ✭✭✭✭