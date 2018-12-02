Crossword

ACROSS



1 Civil wrongdoing



5 Con activities



10 Little bits



14 Geometric calculation



15 Dude kin



16 Tannish color



17 Shakespearean king



18 Regretting



19 And others, for short



20 Circulation improver



23 Chilean range



24 Barcelona bills



25 Argentine grassland



28 Daytime TV offering



30 Lotion ingredient



31 Fast on one's feet



33 Valuable deposit



36 AA



40 Before in Cinderella?



41 Thanksgiving shade



42 Tablet relative



43 Crew



44 Bar conveniences



46 Ingrown heir?



49 Even if, cut



51 Eschewing sandals



57 Noted Fitzgerald



58 Very upset



59 "Cogito ___ sum"



60 Present opener?



61 Lenya of "Cabaret"



62 Very hard to collect



63 Smart-alecky



64 A long way from salty



65 Toboggan



DOWN



1 Powder in bathrooms



2 Cookie brand



3 Clean, as a pipe



4 Thin roofing layer



5 Does an office chore



6 Senate's counterpart



7 Out of order



8 Word with "van" or "skirt"



9 Bell-shaped flower



10 Prepares for long drive



11 Movie VIP



12 "Harry Potter" name



13 Sullen, moody displays



21 Genetic info source



22 Below, in old poetry



25 Glass sheet



26 Equipped to fly



27 "But wait, there's ___!"



28 Competing team



29 Much, hyphened



31 Gulp relative



32 Michael Jackson musical (with "The")



33 Cuyahoga Valley National Park locale



34 Make dice work



35 Pot-caught fishes



37 Certain Arab



38 Washed-out



39 Satirical performers



43 Kind of track



44 It may cross a boulevard



45 Beyond ___ pale



46 Do a little housework



47 Bring a cow into the world



48 Not as well



49 Calm down



50 Milky coffee drink



52 Zips or zeros



53 React to water and sun



54 Exam variety



55 Fairy tale monster



56 Like you, but not snakes

