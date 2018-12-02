Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/2 17:38:39
ACROSS

  1 Civil wrongdoing

  5 Con activities

 10 Little bits

 14 Geometric calculation

 15 Dude kin

 16 Tannish color

 17 Shakespearean king

 18 Regretting

 19 And others, for short

 20 Circulation improver

 23 Chilean range

 24 Barcelona bills

 25 Argentine grassland

 28 Daytime TV offering

 30 Lotion ingredient

 31 Fast on one's feet

 33 Valuable deposit

 36 AA

 40 Before in Cinderella?

 41 Thanksgiving shade

 42 Tablet relative

 43 Crew

 44 Bar conveniences

 46 Ingrown heir?

 49 Even if, cut

 51 Eschewing sandals

 57 Noted Fitzgerald

 58 Very upset

 59 "Cogito ___ sum"

 60 Present opener?

 61 Lenya of "Cabaret"

 62 Very hard to collect

 63 Smart-alecky

 64 A long way from salty

 65 Toboggan

DOWN

  1 Powder in bathrooms

  2 Cookie brand

  3 Clean, as a pipe

  4 Thin roofing layer

  5 Does an office chore

  6 Senate's counterpart

  7 Out of order

  8 Word with "van" or "skirt"

  9 Bell-shaped flower

 10 Prepares for long drive

 11 Movie VIP

 12 "Harry Potter" name

 13 Sullen, moody displays

 21 Genetic info source

 22 Below, in old poetry

 25 Glass sheet

 26 Equipped to fly

 27 "But wait, there's ___!"

 28 Competing team

 29 Much, hyphened

 31 Gulp relative

 32 Michael Jackson musical (with "The")

 33 Cuyahoga Valley National Park locale

 34 Make dice work

 35 Pot-caught fishes

 37 Certain Arab

 38 Washed-out

 39 Satirical performers

 43 Kind of track

 44 It may cross a boulevard

 45 Beyond ___ pale

 46 Do a little housework

 47 Bring a cow into the world

 48 Not as well

 49 Calm down

 50 Milky coffee drink

 52 Zips or zeros

 53 React to water and sun

 54 Exam variety

 55 Fairy tale monster

 56 Like you, but not snakes

Posted in: MISCELLANY
