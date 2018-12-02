China-Russian co-production ‘How I Became Russian’ gets release date

Promotional material for How I Became Russian Photo: Courtesy of Huace Film & TV

How I Became Russian, a film adaptation of the 2015 hit Russian TV comedy of the same name, is set to debut in the Chinese mainland on January 18, 2019, the film's Chinese distributer announced on Sunday.Following the hilarious story of a Russian-American journalist as he tries to adjust to living in Russia while on a long-term assignment, the 2015 20-episode series became a hit in China when it premiered on Chinese streaming platform Bilibili.The show currently holds a 9.1/10 on Chinese review platform Douban based on more than 21,000 reviews.Differing from the original series, the new film focuses on a young Chinese man's trip to Russia to meet his future father-in-law and was filmed in both China and Russia.A China-Russian coproduction, the film stars Chinese mainland actor Dong Chang and Russian actor Vitaliy Khaev, who starred in the original series.