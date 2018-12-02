Shanghai Film Week in UK pays tribute to director Xie Jin

Xie Jin Photo: IC











This year marks the 10th anniversary of famous Chinese film director Xie Jin. To commemorate the master filmmaker's body of work, new 4K restorations of six of his classic works including Hibiscus Town and Woman Basketball Player No.5 were screened over the weekend at the ongoing Shanghai Film Week in London.



Two academic exchange seminars reviewing Xie's works were also held at King's College London and Oxford University on Thursday and Friday.



Xie was recently selected as one of the "100 outstanding contributors to China's 40 years of reform and opening-up" and is the only film director on the list.



Internationally renowned scholar Chris Berry from King's College praised Xie as "Spielberg in the field of Chinese revolutionary film." Berry stated that Xie's works are mixed with sourness and romance, but also light and hope.



From the 1950s until the 1980s, Xie was one of the only film directors that the Chinese public knew by name. He directed more than 30 films including The Red Detachment of Women, Legend of Tianyun Mountain and The Herdsman.



Soaring and romantic, light and optimistic, his films drew massive crowds to cinemas. While the director's tried his hand at a number of genres, from comedy to revolutionary history, he is most associated with melodramas built around the biggest female stars of the era.



Shi Chuan, deputy chairman of the Shanghai Film Association, told the Global Times, "Xie Jin still is one of the most representative and internationally influential film artists in China today. His mature narrative skills and profound insights into social historical changes and human nature have influenced audiences across several generations."



The week-long event was hosted by the Shanghai Film Museum, the Shanghai Foreign Cultural Exchange Association, Chinalink, King's College of London and the Oxford China Forum of Oxford University.



In addition to events held in the UK, Shanghai Film Week will also be held at the Free University of Brussels in Belgium.



Shanghai Film Week is an overseas exchange aimed at promoting Shanghai's film industry.



So far, it has been successfully held in countries and regions including Italy, Germany, Turkey and Chile, showing the open, innovative and diverse nature of Shanghai's film industry.





