1 in 95 to be recruited in fiercest national civil service exam in 5 years

The test of this year's national civil service exam in China took place on Sunday morning.



The exam this year sees the most fierce competition over the half decade, with an average admission rate of 95:1.



According to China's State Administration of Civil Service, the exam this year received approximately 1.4 million applications, and more than 1.37 million applicants are qualified, a decrease from last year's 1.65 million.



More than 14,500 posts are open in this exam for 75 central government departments and 20 of their constituent departments, a decrease of 50 percent from the recruitment numbers in 2018.



Wang Yukai, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Governance, said that the drop of national civil service admissions by a large margin is against the backdrop of Party and State institutional reform.



The total number of posts is restrained due to a reshuffle of central government departments, which results in the shrinkage of the number of recruits.



The admission rate this year will be the lowest in five years. Many posts receive thousands of applications.



A position in the meteorological bureau of Longmen county of Huizhou, South China's Guangdong Province received 4,040 applications, according to the authority.



"The hottest position appears randomly in the national civil exam each year. It usually has lenient requirements and less limitations," said Li Manqing, president of Huatu.com, an agency providing civil service exam-related services in China.

