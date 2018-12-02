Higher rewards for reports on pornographic, illegal publications in China

A new guideline on the rewards detailed the range, standards, procedures and supervision for the rewards, laying out the 16 circumstances for which a reward will be given.



The guideline was jointly reviewed and issued by the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications, the



"The revisions to the guideline will help encourage and motivate the people to further take part in the work and crack down on those involved in activities related to pornographic and illegal publications," the office said.

