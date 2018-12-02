Fighting leaves 18 dead including 11 militants in N. Afghanistan

A total of 18 people including 11 militants have been killed as clash erupted between security forces and the Taliban outfit in the northern Faryab province, a member of provincial council Abdul Ahad Albeg said Sunday.



The clash, according to the official, broke out after the Taliban militants launched coordinated attacks on security checkpoints in Andkhoy and Qarghan districts late Saturday night and the government forces returned fire, triggering gun battle which has left 11 militants and seven security personnel dead.



A total of 11 security personnel and nearly two dozen more militants have been injured, the official said.



The official has also warned that the said districts would collapse if the government fails to send reinforcement.



Taliban militants who are in control of parts of the troubled Faryab province and have threatening provincial capital Maimana, are yet to make comment on the subject.

