Boar runs onto glass-bottomed bridge, immediately regrets it

A little wild boar walks on a glass-bottomed bridge in Qingyuan, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: VCG

Video of a little wild boar that became helplessly terrified after it ran onto a glass-bottomed bridge in South China has made the rounds.The footage shows the animal struggling to stand on the dew-covered bridge high above a scenic area in Qingyuan, Guangdong Province.Security guards said the little boar rushed onto the bridge soon after opening it for cleaning on Saturday morning."The boar was trembling with fear. It's probably never seen such a glass bridge," said a guard.Using brooms like curling players, one guard swept the dew in front while another gently pushed the little boar along. With every few shaky steps, the boar stopped to peek over the edge.According to a guard, the unusual porcine visitor dose not come as a complete surprise. "We're pretty remote out here, so it's possible to get these kinds of wild animals," he said.The clip ends with an undoubtedly exhausted boar standing in the woods near the bridge's entrance. "It looked pretty scared," said a guard, who said they waited around until the boar got its bearings again and left.Pear Video